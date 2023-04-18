An Omaha man was sentenced to four years probation Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.

Maddix K. Foss, 19, was found guilty in Sarpy County District Court of first-degree assault following an incident near 135th and Redwood Streets on Independence Day last year. Jeremy D. Brown, 41, and Brittany King, 37, were also charged in connection with the assault.

Brown was sentenced to three to four years in prison for first-degree felony assault. King was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of two to four years in prison for second-degree felony assault and possession of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Foss was among a group of people that approached a family sitting outside a house about 7 p.m. and shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, and two people were injured.

In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim suffered internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head.

The incident appeared to be random, as there was no known connection between the defendants and the victims.