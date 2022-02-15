Omaha man had gun connected to July 4 fatal shooting, authorities say

A gun found in a vehicle used by an Omaha man was linked to five shell casings and a bullet that killed a 19-year-old woman in July, a prosecutor said.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Davelle Giles, 26, to be held without bail on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Giles is accused of fatally shooting Jazsmine Washington about 3:20 a.m. July 4 in a parking lot near 24th and Grant Streets. An autopsy found that Washington had been shot twice in her right side. Officials recovered one .45-caliber bullet from her body.

Omaha police also found five .45-caliber shell casings near 24th and Grant. Four other people were wounded by gunfire at the same location, but none of their injuries was life-threatening.

On July 20, officers pulled over Giles, who was driving a Dodge Challenger without a front license plate and because Giles was a suspended driver.

In a follow-up investigation, police searched a 2000 Honda Accord that was owned by Giles' mother but used by Giles. Giles had the car key in his possession and items in the vehicle were linked to him, according to a police report.

Authorities found a Glock model 21 gun that uses .45-caliber bullets with its serial number defaced.

On Feb. 4, Giles was sentenced to four years' probation on a charge of possessing the defaced firearm.

Prosecutor Michael McInerney said Tuesday in court that ballistics tests showed that gun matched the five shell casings and the bullet found in Washington's body.

McInerney also said Giles' DNA could not be excluded from the gun and a magazine that was found.

Photos and videos found on Giles' cellphone showed him holding a Glock hours before the shooting occurred, McInerney said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.