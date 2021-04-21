 Skip to main content
Omaha man held on $2 million bail after allegedly shooting at police who were chasing him
A Douglas County judge has ordered a 19-year-old Omaha man held on $2 million bail after he allegedly fired a gun from a vehicle while being chased by police. 

D'Tavionte White-Perry is charged with two counts of attempted felony assault, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and the unlawful discharge of a firearm. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $200,000, to be released from jail. 

Omaha police arrested White-Perry early Sunday. Officers were looking for a Chevrolet Tahoe from which someone had fired gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside a liquor store near 30th Street and Himebaugh Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court. 

About 1:20 a.m. Sunday, an Omaha police helicopter and a gang unit vehicle spotted the Tahoe near 26th and Parker Streets and began to follow it. As they did so, police said, two passengers leaned out and fired at an unmarked gang unit vehicle. No officers were injured.  

Near 34th and Spaulding Streets, three people bailed out of the car and the driver sped away. Officers caught White-Perry and another 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of obstruction. 

Officers also recovered a handgun that White-Perry admitted to firing at the unmarked vehicle pursuing the Tahoe, the affidavit said. White-Perry told investigators that he didn't know it was an unmarked police vehicle.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

