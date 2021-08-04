Omaha man held without bail in connection with fatal shooting of woman

A Douglas County judge on Wednesday ordered a 22-year-old man to be held without bail after the man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman.

SirTommy Sutton of Omaha also has been charged with two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is accused of fatally shooting Jennifer J. Hickman, 45, and wounding Jermaine Watkins, 41, early Sunday near 43rd and Ohio Streets.

Hickman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Watkins was treated for his injuries at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

According to an affidavit filed by an Omaha police detective, officers were called to 43rd and Ohio about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate a notice from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system. They found Hickman in a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that Sutton had fired at a passing vehicle that Hickman and Watkins were in. Sutton was taken to Omaha Police Department headquarters for an interview and later was booked into the Douglas County Jail.