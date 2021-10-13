 Skip to main content
Omaha man injured by gunfire while interrupting car break-in
Omaha man injured by gunfire while interrupting car break-in

A 35-year-old Omaha man sustained a minor gunshot injury while interrupting a car break-in early Wednesday near 124th and Blondo Streets. 

Patrick Soukup was treated for a minor injury at the scene by medics from the Omaha Fire Department. A police spokesman said two people fled in a black, four-door vehicle with a spoiler. 

The incident occurred about 1:45 a.m. Soukup told police that he approached two juvenile males attempting to break into a vehicle. When he yelled at them, one of the juveniles fired a gun, striking Soukup.  

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

