Omaha man injured in hit-and-run while changing tire

A 30-year-old Omaha man was injured while changing a tire along 60th Street near F Street on Sunday evening, according to Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department.

Reynold Reed was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of a fractured leg bone and dislocated shoulder, according to police.

Reed was working on a 1996 Honda Accord that had broken down while going north on 60th Street. The Honda had its hazard lights on, and an orange traffic cone had been set up to warn oncoming drivers.

A northbound 2014 Nissan Altima struck the Honda, then Reed. The Nissan continued north for about 100 feet before the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

Carlos Gonzalez, 18, of Omaha was later booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash. No information was available on the second person suspected of being in the Nissan.

