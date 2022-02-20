Omaha man injured in shooting near 30th Street and Ames Avenue

A 37-year-old Omaha man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center on Sunday following a shooting near 30th Street and Ames Avenue.

Police officers located Elmas Williams in the street with a gunshot wound when they were called to the 4300 block of north 30th Street about 4:45 p.m. His injury is not considered to be life threating, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in shooting.

