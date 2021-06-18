Omaha man killed in shooting 'was always laughing, always giggling'

The song could be heard over the noise of traffic on Ames Avenue.

"Happy birthday, dear Timothy. Happy birthday to you," a crowd of more than 70 sang, dozens of balloons in their hands.

The occasion near the intersection of 39th Street and Ames Avenue on Friday wasn't one of celebration, but a tribute to the man who was shot and killed in that spot two days before his 38th birthday.

Family and friends of Timothy Washington III prayed and grieved with a group known as the First Responders, which is led by the Rev. Bruce Williams and made up of community members who gather to show support for the family of homicide victims.

Washington, a father of three, was killed about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Four others were wounded in shootings that same morning.

His death marked the 16th homicide of the year and was the fifth this month in Omaha.

"We need to respond to the violence in our city, which has been way too much," Williams said. "It hurts not only the family, but the community as well."