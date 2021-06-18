Omaha man killed in shooting 'was always laughing, always giggling'

The song could be heard over the noise of traffic on Ames Avenue.
"Happy birthday, dear Timothy. Happy birthday to you," a crowd of more than 70 sang, dozens of balloons in their hands.
The occasion near the intersection of 39th Street and Ames Avenue on Friday wasn't one of celebration, but a tribute to the man who was shot and killed in that spot two days before his 38th birthday.
Family and friends of Timothy Washington III prayed and grieved with a group known as the First Responders, which is led by the Rev. Bruce Williams and made up of community members who gather to show support for the family of homicide victims.
Washington, a father of three, was killed about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Four others were wounded in shootings that same morning.
His death marked the 16th homicide of the year and was the fifth this month in Omaha.
"We need to respond to the violence in our city, which has been way too much," Williams said. "It hurts not only the family, but the community as well."
Washington's mother and sisters stood hand in hand as the group and family members prayed around them.
As the vigil went on, more people gathered in the parking lot next to the alley where Washington was shot, balloons and tributes ready to be released.
Williams and other First Responders wrapped up their prayers.
"I want to say to the family, the victims and the neighborhoods, that you are not alone," Williams said.
Moments later, the family and friends released their balloons and watched as they floated into the sky.
Washington was the second-youngest in a set of six siblings, said his older sister Rayonta Washington.
"Three boys, three girls, just like the Brady Bunch," she said. "He was loving and caring, a father, brother, friend, uncle — he was everything, but most of all a father."
Washington had three kids, a 2-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 17-year-old.
"I've got great memories," Rayonta said. "He was always laughing, always giggling. He knew how to uplift everybody."
Omaha police continue to investigate Washington's death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.
