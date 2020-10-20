Omaha man ordered held without bail in stabbing death of mother

An Omaha man accused of stabbing his mother to death has been ordered held without bail.

Alan Terhaar Jr., 26, was charged Monday in Douglas County Court with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Carmen Terhaar, 60, about 6:30 p.m. Friday outside a pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets.

Carmen Terhaar was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died shortly after 7 p.m. Police said her son was found at the scene.

Several witnesses identified Alan Terhaar Jr. as the assailant, police said in an arrest affidavit. He allegedly told homicide detectives that he had stabbed his mother with a knife.

A preliminary hearing to determine whether Terhaar will stand trial has been scheduled for next month.

In 2014, Terhaar was charged with false imprisonment of his mother, a felony. Under a plea agreement in which he pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, he was sentenced to serve two years in jail.

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.