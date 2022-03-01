Omaha man pleads guilty to manslaughter in presumed 2018 death of his children's mother

Beyond the tumultuous past and the criminal coverup, prosecutors say, the only evidence of Camisha Hollis' death in 2018 came from the ears of the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

From the daughter's bedroom, she heard scuffling and — not unusual — Hollis yelling "ouch" and pleading with longtime boyfriend Marvin Young to stop.

She told prosecutors she believed she heard her father hit her mother with a boot.

It was the last she would ever hear from her mother. Young spent the next half a day trying to cover his tracks, taking his daughter for a drive and taking away her cell phone so she couldn't call 911. Prosecutors say he then brought the daughter back home, loaded Camisha's body into a car, drove around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and, presumably, dumped her body at the Schilling Wildlife Management Area on the Missouri River near Plattsmouth.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said authorities compiled ample evidence of Young attempting to cover up Hollis' death. But they never found Hollis' body, perhaps because of rampant flooding along the Missouri River that year. With no remains, they had no evidence of how she died, other than the 10-year-old daughter's description of what she heard during the ordeal, combined with Young's history of abusing Hollis.

In turn, prosecutors reduced a first-degree murder charge against Young to manslaughter. Tuesday, Young pleaded no contest to that, three counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence. The 40-year-old faces up to 33 years in prison — a sentence that is cut in half under state law.

Beadle had originally argued that Young giving cough medicine to the couple's daughters — the source of the three child-abuse charges — was an indication that he premeditated that he was going to kill Hollis that night. However, subsequent interviews with the girls revealed that Young had sometimes given medicine to them so they would wind down and get to sleep on school nights.

About 12:30 a.m. April 2, 2018, Omaha police went to the couple's home near 57th and Hartman Avenues after Marvin Young called 911 to try to claim that he was afraid of Hollis' mother, Martha. At that point, Camisha Hollis was still alive and officers observed no injuries. A home security system showed her alive at 1:57 a.m.

Then came the scuffling. Investigators eventually filled in the rest:

Camisha Hollis had told her mother that she had given Young a deadline of April 1, to move out of the home. She had asked her landlord if she could keep the lease on the home without Young’s name on it.

Martha Hollis frantically called police about noon April 2 after she had visited her daughter’s workplace and made numerous calls to her daughter’s cellphone that went unanswered. Martha Hollis reported that her daughter was missing and that she believed Camisha Hollis was in danger.

Later on April 2, Martha Hollis and authorities went to the couple’s home and found their three daughters, then ages 10, 8 and 6, home alone on a school day.

Homicide detectives later found five shell casings, two live bullet rounds and drops of Hollis’ dried blood in the garage and basement.

Without Hollis' body, Beadle said, investigators turned up no other evidence that she had been shot that night. The oldest daughter said she did not hear gunshots during the turmoil early that morning.

Hollis had warned her mother that Young might kill her. Hollis had audio recordings on her phone from 2015 of Marvin Young threatening to kill everyone in the house and photos of her bloody lip, purportedly caused by Young. She told police in December 2017 that Young had beaten her unconscious six months before — she had woken up in a tub with cold water running.

Hollis also wrote a draft email on July 9, 2017, explaining that if anything happened to her, it was Young who did it.

Beadle said she is frustrated that she couldn't get a bigger range of punishment. She said she met with Martha Hollis — and both Beadle and Martha were incredulous that there aren't higher penalties for getting rid of a body. In some cases, it's just a misdemeanor. At most, that act alone equates to four years in prison.

Beadle said she told Young's attorney, Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, that Camisha's loved ones desperately want to know where she is. Young has provided no answers. Cameras showed him arriving at the Schilling Wildlife Management Area about 1 p.m. April 2 and leaving about 1:30 p.m. Divers searched that area but turned up nothing.

Beadle said the couple's daughters — then 6, 8 and 10; now 10, 12 and 14 — deserve answers.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Beadle said. "He threw her away like she was trash, and they don't know where she is.

"Do I think the facts match a manslaughter charge? I do. I think we got as much out of this case as we could given the evidence. But I don't think it's enough. When you leave behind three kids with the troubles and trauma they're enduring, I don't even know that forever is enough."

