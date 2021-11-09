Omaha man pleads guilty to receiving stolen property from Bellevue murder

An Omaha man who had been charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder has pleaded guilty in Sarpy County to a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.

Jonathan Riesgaard, 35, faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine when he is sentenced Jan. 19. He entered the plea Monday.

Riesgaard, who had faced up to three years in prison, was found guilty of receiving property belonging to Brent Quigley, 39, who was stabbed to death in his Bellevue home on June 29, 2018.

Riesgaard's plea wraps up the criminal proceedings that involved five people found guilty of being involved in Quigley's death.

Raymond T. Davis, 32, of Des Moines, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. Christopher J. Reagan, 49, of Omaha, was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Alisia Cooke, 31, of Omaha, who let Reagan and Davis into Quigley’s house after she said she would have sex with Quigley for money, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder. Krystal R. Martin, 24, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was sentenced to five to 20 years after pleading guilty to being an accessory to a felony.

