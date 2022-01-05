Omaha man pleads guilty to starting fire that led to wife's death

Bohm has faced charges of arson and two counts of assault since July 2019, when he was released from the hospital. The start of his trial had been delayed until Monday, as prosecutors considered upgrading charges after learning of Franks-Bohm’s death.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office met with Franks-Bohm’s family, and they wanted to reach a plea deal so that no one would have to testify at trial and without restarting the process to add a murder charge.

“They were appreciative and thankful we got the case to plea, and satisfied with that,” Kleine said.

Amanda Bohm couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“If you ask anyone, my mom’s my best friend,” Amanda said in 2019 when her mom was still recovering in the burn unit at a Lincoln hospital. “It’s really hard, and I miss her a lot.”

Kleine didn’t provide an exact number of years in prison that prosecutors will seek at sentencing, but said they want to make sure the case is treated as a homicide.

Carl Bohm appeared at the hearing Wednesday in a wheelchair and was medically transported to the courthouse, Kleine said.

“We’re going to ask for a sentence that would keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” Kleine said.

