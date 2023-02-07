A 19-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest in court Tuesday in connection with a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.

The incident occurred near 135th and Redwood Streets around 7 p.m. July 4. A family sitting outside a house was approached by a few people who shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued and two people were injured.

In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim suffered internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head.

Maddix Foss, 19, and Jeremy Brown, 41, were originally arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. Brittany King, 37, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Foss, of Omaha, pleaded no contest to first-degree assault in Sarpy County court Tuesday.

The attack was committed at random; there does not appear to be a connection between the defendants and the victims.

Foss will be sentenced April 18. First-degree assault carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 50 years.

King, of Omaha, previously entered a no contest plea to her charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Brown, of Omaha, entered a no contest plea to his charge. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14.

