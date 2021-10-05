Omaha man pleads no contest to charges of child enticement, possession of child pornography

A 29-year-old Omaha man faces decades in prison for enticing children, thanks to the quick thinking of his child victims, a child's father and the resourcefulness of a fugitive unit that tracked him down in Central America.
Adam Hawhee, 29, pleaded no contest Tuesday to seven felonies, including child enticement and possession of child pornography. Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr will sentence Hawhee in December. He faces up to 88 years in prison.
Hawhee also pleaded no contest to failure to appear for a pretrial hearing in March when he fled to Nicaragua. After posting $135,000 bail, Hawhee became the rare Douglas County defendant who not only skips town but flees the country. Police tracked down Hawhee in Nicaragua in April and returned him to Omaha in May.
Prosecutors and Hawhee reached a plea agreement after he was originally charged with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography.
In March 2020, Hawhee tried to entice two 7-year-old girls at an Omaha park near 84th Avenue and Decatur Streets. He told one girl that he "liked her lips" and that she was "cute" and took photos of the girls. Police went to Hawhee's home with a search warrant, seized electronic devices and found over 100 images of child pornography, including some involving children as young as toddlers.
Hawhee bonded out. Then in July 2020, Hawhee tried to coax a boy to his vehicle near Cottonwood Elementary School. The boy told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals.
The boy’s father followed the vehicle, and investigators went to Hawhee’s home and arrested him.
All told, his bail was set at $135,000. He posted it — and then fled to Nicaragua. Upon his return, Derr set what was believed to be the highest bail in Douglas County history: $50 million.
"The victims and their parents did a really good job of alerting police," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. "We had a very good case. Now, the two 7-year-olds won't have to testify, and we still got a conviction on those charges."
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272