Omaha man pleads no contest to charges of child enticement, possession of child pornography

A 29-year-old Omaha man faces decades in prison for enticing children, thanks to the quick thinking of his child victims, a child's father and the resourcefulness of a fugitive unit that tracked him down in Central America.

Adam Hawhee, 29, pleaded no contest Tuesday to seven felonies, including child enticement and possession of child pornography. Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr will sentence Hawhee in December. He faces up to 88 years in prison.

Hawhee also pleaded no contest to failure to appear for a pretrial hearing in March when he fled to Nicaragua. After posting $135,000 bail, Hawhee became the rare Douglas County defendant who not only skips town but flees the country. Police tracked down Hawhee in Nicaragua in April and returned him to Omaha in May.

Prosecutors and Hawhee reached a plea agreement after he was originally charged with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography.