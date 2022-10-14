Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony.

Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine when he is sentenced in January by Douglas County Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo.

Authorities said McDougald was angry and went on a drive March 12, traveling 66 mph when his car collided with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Regina Bright.

Bright was driving near 42nd and Grover Streets, which is a 35 mph zone. At some points in McDougald's drive, officials said, he sped up to 90 mph.

McDougald, driving a Chevrolet Impala, was southbound on 42nd Street when his car struck Bright's Jeep Compass, which was northbound on 42nd Street and turning left to head to a gas station.

The force of the impact caused the Jeep to hit a utility pole, rotate clockwise and land on its driver's side. Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said in August that he determined a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide charge was appropriate because McDougald was simply speeding.

"The courts have determined that excessive speed, without other factors, is not enough to make it a felony," he said.

A handful of family and friends of Bright who appeared at the hearing Friday said that's not enough.

Veronica Bright, Bright's mother, said she thinks that reckless speeding that causes someone's death should be a felony. She wants to make her case to state legislators to change the law.

"We pretty much have to leave it in the hands of the court and hope that this judge is fair," she said. "Reckless driving should be a felony. Whether he was drunk or not, it should be a felony."

Bright left behind two children, ages 15 and 14 years old. Veronica Bright, who wore a T-shirt with her daughter's photo on it and a button with her birth and death dates, said her daughter was generous and kind.

"Gina was honestly all about love and laughter and hope and bringing people together. That was Gina," she said. "I never met anybody who didn't like Gina."

Friends Yolanda Delts and Precious Clark, who met Bright in the sixth and 10th grades, respectively, said they don't feel that McDougald has shown remorse. They also worry about what message the case sends to reckless drivers.

"We just feel like, if he gets off of this, it opens the door for other young people to think that they can be mad and angry and go out," Clark said. "And just because you weren't drunk or under the influence does not give you a right to not be able to handle your emotions and go out and drive and be reckless and careless."