Omaha man recalls subduing Hy-Vee gunman; 'I made sure I had the element of surprise'

Days, weeks and now 22 months later, Wenzl said he’s had time to reflect on his actions. He knows that many people have died trying to subdue an active shooter. Most recently, a high school linebacker in Oxford, Michigan, was shot and killed while trying to disarm a gunman.

Wenzl said his adult daughters alternately applauded him and chided him.

“They kind of said, ‘Go figure, my dad’s crazy — my dad’s a dumb--- if he tackles a guy with a gun when he don’t have nothing. But I made sure I had the element of surprise. I just wanted to make sure I hit him like a ton of bricks.”

Wenzl himself has had rough patches in his life. In his mid-20s, he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash caused by a drunken driver. Since then, he’s battled depression and his share of ups and downs.

So he has sympathy for Muhle.

Jacobsen, the prosecutor, gave one fact that still concerns her: In interviews with police in the hours after the shooting, she said, Muhle said he would do it again.

Wenzl wonders whether that was just a further cry for help — not much different than Muhle’s “you’re not a hero” refrain when he was pinned.