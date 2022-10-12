Omaha man sentenced for distributing drugs that led to multiple overdoses

An Omaha man will serve 15 years in federal prison after drugs he sold were linked to multiple overdoses.

Darnell L. Polite, 43, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska announced.

On April 8, 2021, Omaha Fire Department medics found three people unresponsive in an Omaha apartment suffering from drug overdoses, according to court documents. Two of the individuals were revived on the scene with Narcan, and the third was taken to a hospital and revived.

Omaha police questioned the victims, who said they bought the narcotics at Polite's apartment, according to court documents.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Polite's apartment and found 3.38 pounds of marijuana, 10.23 ounces of methamphetamine and 23 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to court documents. Officers also found $2,300, multiple clear baggies, digital scales and a stolen handgun.

After his release, Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release, according to court documents.