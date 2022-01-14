Omaha man sentenced for fatal crash; his speed and blood alcohol content eclipsed limit

In this case, Caillau drank at least a half-pint of vodka and blacked out, Fitzpatrick said.

Others questioned whether Caillau really blacked out. The car’s internal diagnostics noted that it was going over 100 mph for a couple of miles before the crash.

Fitzpatrick said Caillau had no memory of the crash. He has been overwhelmed with grief, Fitzpatrick said.

For his part, Caillau turned to Yungbluth's family in court and apologized: "There’s nothing I can say to any of you to make any of this right. I completely understand if you guys hate me ... I just ask if you can find it in your hearts to forgive me ... I understand it’s not likely … If I were in your situation, I probably wouldn’t either."

His voice trailed.

Ryan Lindberg, the prosecutor, said he wished he hadn’t had to watch surveillance video that captured the devastating crash. At 106 mph — “operating essentially as a missile,” according to Lindberg — Caillau’s 2018 Chevy Equinox vaulted Yungbluth’s 1998 Camry into the concrete barrier of a bus stop, flipping it on his roof.

By the time medics arrived, Yungbluth had died.