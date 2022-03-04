Omaha man sentenced for making device that converts pistol in automatic firearm

An Omaha man was sentenced to federal prison for producing and selling 3D-printed devices that convert a semiautomatic pistol into an automatic firearm.

Riley Griffy, 29, was sentenced on Friday to four years and nine months in federal prison.

Griffy used a 3D printer to produce illegal devices known as "Glock switches" or "converter switches," small attachments that convert a semiautomatic Glock pistol into an automatic weapon capable of firing five rounds of ammunition with a single pull of the trigger, according to a plea agreement.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said in a press release that the attachment itself is considered a machine gun under federal law.

In April, Griffy sold a converter switch to a confidential informant. He continued to produce and sell the attachments until he was arrested in June. In total, he manufactured and sold nine conversion devices and one silencer, according to the press release.

Griffy was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered machine gun and evidence tampering, according to a court document. He accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession.

There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his prison term, Griffy will begin a three-year term of supervised release, according to the press release.

