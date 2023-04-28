An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court this week for sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.
James Ferman Chatman, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor by force, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
Officials began investigating the case in September 2021 after receiving information about a missing 17-year-old girl who was being advertised online for commercial sex in Omaha, according to the release. Investigators contacted the girl, who said she was being forced to engage in commercial sex by a person known as "James Cooper."
The girl said that James kept all of the money from the sex buyers and that he had sexually assaulted her and provided her with cocaine, the release said.
Officials found evidence that Chatman was the man the girl was referring to and that he had created online commercial sex ads depicting the girl and others, according to the release.
In November 2021, investigators learned that Chatman was at a hotel in Omaha and went to the hotel to arrest him. A woman who was at the hotel with Chatman told officials that she was being sold for sex by Chatman and that he used threats and violence to keep her engaging in sex sales, according to the release.
Chatman was convicted of unlawful sex acts with a 16- or 17-year-old in Florida in 2019, but had not registered as a sex offender in Nebraska after leaving Florida, the release said.
In addition to his prison sentence, Chatman was also ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution and will serve 10 years of supervised release after leaving prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Omaha Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
