Omaha man sentenced for using dating app to set up 40-year-old for a deadly robbery

“Although I didn’t pull the trigger, I was the one who met Mr. Streich online,” Shepherd said. “The worst thing I could possibly imagine is someone losing their life over this and that became reality. I hope that his family can accept my apology and forgive me. It’s sincere and I mean it.”

Sitting in the back of the courtroom, Streich’s daughter, Savannah Beckwith, said she hoped Shepherd meant what he said. And, she said, she understood the sentence. Earlier, Coffey sentenced gunman Dominique Hanks, 27, to 40 to 50 years — a term that is reduced to 22½ to 27½ years under state law. Both men faced anywhere from 20 years to life in prison after their second-degree murder convictions.

Beckwith, 25, and a cousin, Melissa Regan, said Streich was a gentle man who looked out for others.

“He was the kindest person,” Regan said. “He wasn’t violent. His heart always has been good.”

Shepherd said he was out of money and strung out on drugs when he hatched the ill-conceived plan. Before that night, his family had tried to intervene and get him help “but all I wanted was drugs,” he said.

In the early morning hours of March 12, 2018, Shepherd and Hanks went to Streich’s home near 33rd and Kansas Avenues. Streich let them inside.