Omaha man sentenced in 2018 death of Camisha Hollis

The longtime boyfriend of an Omaha woman who is presumed dead after she disappeared the morning after Easter in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

In March, Marvin L. Young, 40, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, three intentional child abuse charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 34-year-old Camisha Hollis.

Thursday, Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock sentenced Young to 23-31 years in prison, a term that will be cut in half under state sentencing guidelines. He will get credit for 1,487 days already served.

Martha Hollis, the mother of Camisha Hollis, delivered an impassioned speech to the judge, explaining that she viewed Thursday as “Camisha Justice Day.”

“Camisha’s legacy will always be remembered. My daughter who was made of love, caring, peace, a great daughter. But she was with the wrong person,” she said. “Your honor, Marvin has no remorse for killing my daughter. It was all about him ... I can accept that Camisha is gone, because what's done I can’t undo. But I can’t accept that she was thrown away like garbage or trash.”

Young initially was booked into jail in the days after Hollis went missing in connection with allegations of child neglect and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, authorities were searching for Camisha Hollis along the Missouri River near Schilling Wildlife Management Area, which is near Plattsmouth.

Young was charged with first-degree murder a little over a year later.

Hollis' body has never been found. Authorities think Young killed Hollis, drove her body to the river and dumped it in.

Investigators didn't find any evidence of how Hollis died. Prosecutors then reduced the first-degree murder charge to manslaughter.

Investigators said Hollis had been trying to break free from Young, who had physically abused her for years. She had told her mother that she had given Young a deadline of April 1, 2018, to move out of her home.

Martha Hollis called Omaha police about noon April 2, 2018, to report that her daughter was in danger. Camisha Hollis had not shown up for work, and calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

Martha Hollis and officers went to the couple's home near 57th and Harman Avenues and found the couple's three daughters, then ages 10, 8 and 6, home alone on a school day.

The oldest daughter later told authorities that Young had given them cough medicine to sleep the night before, but she spat hers out and stayed awake. In the early morning hours, she said she heard scuffling and thought she heard her father hit her mother with a steel-toed boot. She also heard her mother yell "Ouch" and plead for Young to stop.

Authorities found five shell casings, two live bullet rounds and drops of Hollis' dried blood in the garage and basement but had no other evidence that Hollis had been shot that night.

