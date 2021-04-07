Omaha man sentenced in federal court for attempted enticement of a minor

A 43-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court in Omaha Wednesday for attempted enticement of a minor.

In April 2020, Raul Valdez Rivas called and texted a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy who was posing as a 15-year-old boy in an online prostitution advertisement, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

Valdez Rivas offered to pay the boy to engage in sexual acts with him and arranged a meeting. When he arrived at the designated location, he was arrested, Sharp said.

Valdez Rivas was sentenced to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

After his release from prison, Valdez Rivas will be required to serve five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and is subject to deportation.

