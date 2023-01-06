 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. 

Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska. 

Trouba had been arrested Sept. 18, 2020, on suspicion of making terroristic threats and placing a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse

Later that day, an investigator saw Trouba remove large containers from his home, place them into his pickup truck and drive off. Officers then approached Trouba after he stopped in a parking lot and searched his truck. In the search, officers found several hundred thousand dollars in cash, marijuana and other substances containing THC, the office said.

People are also reading…

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched Trouba's home and found an additional $16,000, MDMA, Adderall, hash oil and marijuana. 

As part of the federal sentencing, Trouba also will forfeit his home, pickup truck and more than $400,000, officials said.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert