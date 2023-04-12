A 19-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for the theft of guns from a licensed firearms dealer.

Terry A. Barfield was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska for stealing guns from Frontier Justice near 82nd and Center Streets on Aug. 8, 2022. He was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Prosecutors said 44 firearms were stolen during the break-in. Investigators determined that three people broke exterior windows of the store and entered wearing face coverings and gloves before leaving in a white sedan.

On Aug. 19, Omaha police detectives stopped a car at North 35th and Jaynes Streets that matched the description of the vehicle used in the burglary. The four occupants fled on foot.

A detective observed Barfield placing a black handgun in his waistband while running. Three suspects were arrested including Barfield. His cell phone was also seized.

Detectives searched the area and recovered a Glock 34 9mm handgun later confirmed to have been stolen from Frontier Justice during the burglary. Another firearm was found near the car.

Officers later obtained a warrant to search Barfield’s cell phone, which yielded additional evidence of his involvement in the break-in. A search warrant at Barfield's residence recovered another firearm, a CZ P-10c 9mm handgun, which was confirmed to have been stolen from Frontier Justice.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted Omaha police during the investigation.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023