A 25-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sex trafficking of a minor.

Dalonte Foard will serve 45 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to sex traffic a minor, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

Federal agents began investigating the case in September 2020 after two Omaha foster children went missing from their foster home, according to the release.

Evidence showed that Foard had picked up the two girls and taken them to a hotel, where another man posted online ads promoting them for commercial sex acts, the release said.

The next morning, Foard sexually assaulted one of the girls and then posted a new ad promoting her for commercial sex, according to the release.

A man responding to Foard's ad came to the hotel and Foard waited while the man paid $60 to engage in sex with the victim, the release said. Afterward, Foard took $50 of the $60 the victim was paid.

After his prison sentence, Foard will remain on supervised release for life, according to the release.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

