At an emotional hearing Thursday, a 26-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 48 to 76 years in prison for various felonies related to the 2022 murder of Clinton Brownlee.
In December, Daniel Atherton pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The circumstances surrounding Brownlee's murder are still foggy. Brownlee, 39, and Atherton were acquaintances, according to statements from Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, and they were together on May 26, 2022, collecting scrap metal.
People are also reading…
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting scene near 65th and Ames Avenues. An argument had taken place, and Atherton shot Brownlee once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
After shooting Brownlee, Atherton went to a nearby home and approached a man and woman who were smoking cigarettes in their garage. He pointed the gun at the man's head and demanded his car keys, but the man didn't have the keys on him at the time.
Atherton abandoned the attempted carjacking and instead placed the firearm in the backyard of a nearby home. He then sat down in the front yard, waited for police to arrive and voluntarily surrendered. He was taken into custody, at which point he admitted to the attempted carjacking and to shooting Brownlee, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brownlee's sister and the victim of the attempted carjacking both spoke at the hearing. The carjacking victim asked for the court to impose the maximum sentence, while Brownlee's sister Patricia Mattly spoke of forgiveness and told Atherton she has prayed for him.
"You not only took Clinton's life, but you took your life away from your family," Mattly said.
In a statement to the court, Atherton apologized to Brownlee's family and his own, and offered to take part in offender-victim dialogue if Brownlee's family was interested. He said he plans to get a degree while incarcerated and work from behind bars to help young men like himself who get caught up in drugs and crime.
"No words can take back the sorrow that I caused," he said. "Not a day goes by that I don't regret my actions."
In handing down the sentence, Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns acknowledged that Atherton's upbringing was "terrible" and that he seems to have a genuine desire to improve himself. But he also noted that Atherton has been incarcerated before and had failed to turn his life around, and he chose to possess a gun knowing that it could land him behind bars.
Atherton was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for second-degree murder, eight to 12 years for attempted robbery and 10 to 12 years on both firearm charges. The sentences will run consecutively, adding up to 48 to 76 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years.
"I wish you well," Burns said to Atherton as he was taken away by sheriff's deputies.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating what may be human remains found at 216th Street and Rainwood Road, in rural western Douglas County.
A Hall County judge set bond at $5 million for Logan Hunts Horse, who is accused of killing Todd Scherer at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
The teenage getaway driver in a 2021 fatal shooting pleaded no contest to a reduced second-degree murder charge days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.
Can an employee sue their employer in civil court for a workplace injury? A judge will decide in a lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee after an active-shooter drill.
A former janitor at Otte Middle School in Blair was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for sending a sexually explicit photo to a student.
A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper was sentenced Monday to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault of 13-year-old girl.
A 34-year-old Lincoln convenience store clerk was taken to a hospital early Tuesday for treatment after being assaulted by an alleged shoplifter.
A 42-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of repeatedly pointing a laser pointer at an airborne Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
A 20-year-old Louisiana man charged with second-degree murder allegedly told witnesses that the man he shot had spoken ill of his mother.
A Douglas County judge set bail at $500,000 for a former Omaha man who skipped town after being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
An elderly married couple missing since January from Aurora, Nebraska, were found dead Saturday near Kearney in Buffalo County.
Project Harmony's Anti-Trafficking Youth Services Program is an initiative that connects the nonprofit's child advocacy experts with local and national law enforcement, trafficking survivors and other outreach organizations.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Omaha man as a homicide.
Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a homicide at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
A Nebraska employer is facing more than half a million dollars in fines after an investigation found safety violations following the death of an employee in 2022.
Omaha man accused of assaulting girlfriend then allegedly threatening and using racial slurs against responding officers
A 25-year-old man is being held in Douglas County Jail after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.
Seward County deputies seize 9,000 fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth, MDMA and guns in traffic stops
Seward County Sheriff's deputies seized 9,000 fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of MDMA during two separate traffic stops last week.
The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of an uptick in scam calls and text messages.
A vehicle pursuit that began in Mills County, Iowa, on Wednesday ended with the driver crashing into the Plattsmouth toll bridge on the Nebraska side.