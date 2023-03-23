At an emotional hearing Thursday, a 26-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 48 to 76 years in prison for various felonies related to the 2022 murder of Clinton Brownlee.

In December, Daniel Atherton pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The circumstances surrounding Brownlee's murder are still foggy. Brownlee, 39, and Atherton were acquaintances, according to statements from Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, and they were together on May 26, 2022, collecting scrap metal.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting scene near 65th and Ames Avenues. An argument had taken place, and Atherton shot Brownlee once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

After shooting Brownlee, Atherton went to a nearby home and approached a man and woman who were smoking cigarettes in their garage. He pointed the gun at the man's head and demanded his car keys, but the man didn't have the keys on him at the time.

Atherton abandoned the attempted carjacking and instead placed the firearm in the backyard of a nearby home. He then sat down in the front yard, waited for police to arrive and voluntarily surrendered. He was taken into custody, at which point he admitted to the attempted carjacking and to shooting Brownlee, according to an arrest affidavit.

Brownlee's sister and the victim of the attempted carjacking both spoke at the hearing. The carjacking victim asked for the court to impose the maximum sentence, while Brownlee's sister Patricia Mattly spoke of forgiveness and told Atherton she has prayed for him.

"You not only took Clinton's life, but you took your life away from your family," Mattly said.

In a statement to the court, Atherton apologized to Brownlee's family and his own, and offered to take part in offender-victim dialogue if Brownlee's family was interested. He said he plans to get a degree while incarcerated and work from behind bars to help young men like himself who get caught up in drugs and crime.

"No words can take back the sorrow that I caused," he said. "Not a day goes by that I don't regret my actions."

In handing down the sentence, Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns acknowledged that Atherton's upbringing was "terrible" and that he seems to have a genuine desire to improve himself. But he also noted that Atherton has been incarcerated before and had failed to turn his life around, and he chose to possess a gun knowing that it could land him behind bars.

Atherton was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for second-degree murder, eight to 12 years for attempted robbery and 10 to 12 years on both firearm charges. The sentences will run consecutively, adding up to 48 to 76 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years.

"I wish you well," Burns said to Atherton as he was taken away by sheriff's deputies.