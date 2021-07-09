Omaha man sentenced to 5 years of probation for mail theft

An Omaha man convicted of stealing more than 200 pieces of mail while he worked for the Postal Service was sentenced in federal court Friday.

Austin M. Thomas, 30, was sentenced to five years of probation by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. He will also be required to pay restitution.

Federal agents began investigating Thomas in 2019 after opened mail was found in a blue postal collection box in east Omaha.

A city employee doing landscaping later located several more bags of opened mail in a trashcan at Norwick Park and a citizen later located two more bags of mail in a trashcan at the same park, according to a press release from acting U.S. attorney Jan Sharp.

Agents were able to identify Thomas as their suspect by tracking a gift card stolen from one of the pieces of mail. At the time, Thomas worked as a lead sales and services associate for the United States Postal Service.

When interviewed, Thomas admitted to stealing mail from the West Omaha Postal Station. Agents were able to identify the senders of approximately 222 pieces of stolen mail and those citizens reported losses of about $5,829.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.