 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man sentenced to 5 years of probation for mail theft
0 comments

Omaha man sentenced to 5 years of probation for mail theft

An Omaha man convicted of stealing more than 200 pieces of mail while he worked for the Postal Service was sentenced in federal court Friday.

Austin M. Thomas, 30, was sentenced to five years of probation by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. He will also be required to pay restitution. 

Federal agents began investigating Thomas in 2019 after opened mail was found in a blue postal collection box in east Omaha. 

A city employee doing landscaping later located several more bags of opened mail in a trashcan at Norwick Park and a citizen later located two more bags of mail in a trashcan at the same park, according to a press release from acting U.S. attorney Jan Sharp.

Agents were able to identify Thomas as their suspect by tracking a gift card stolen from one of the pieces of mail. At the time, Thomas worked as a lead sales and services associate for the United States Postal Service. 

When interviewed, Thomas admitted to stealing mail from the West Omaha Postal Station. Agents were able to identify the senders of approximately 222 pieces of stolen mail and those citizens reported losses of about $5,829.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert