An Omaha man will serve four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Diamond Cook, 31, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

On Feb. 24, Cook was a passenger in a car traveling on Interstate 29 that was stopped by a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy for not displaying registration and having a nonworking brake light, according to the release. The deputy could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Cook lied about his name to law enforcement and a loaded handgun in his possession was found during a search of the car, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to the release.

Cook will serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.