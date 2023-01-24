Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for series of bank robberies using 'old man mask'

An Omaha man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for his role in a series of bank robberies that netted nearly $1 million.

Kevin Brown, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 161 months on robbery and weapons charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

Brown was previously convicted for one of the robberies that was part of the scheme, the release said. He received credit for the 33 months he previously served, so he will now serve 128 months.

Brown and his co-defendant, Charles Ware, were part of a conspiracy to rob federally insured banks across Nebraska, the release said.

Brown was responsible for 10 armed bank robberies, according to the release. In total, the scheme robbed banks of over $959,000 between June 2015 and June 2018.

Brown and Ware used an "old man mask" that would give them the appearance of being an elderly man when first entering the banks, the release said. After the masked robber would enter the bank, the other man would rush in and take control of the employees.

The men would then jump the teller counter and access the bank vaults, the release said, and they usually used stolen vehicles to flee the scene.

Ware was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 170 months in federal prison, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Omaha Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department. Restitution for the bank victims will be determined at a future hearing, the release said.