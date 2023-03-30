A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to more than 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

Davonte Andrews will spend 130 months in federal prison after sending 11 images of child pornography via the Discord social platform in July 2020, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for Nebraska.

When carrying out a search warrant on Andrews' Omaha residence in January 2021, agents found approximately 905 images and 52 videos of child pornography depicting children between 3 and 5 years old, and 196 images and 58 videos depicting children between 6 and 8 years old, according to the release. Some of the materials found by agents depicted children as young as two years old.

The case was investigated by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.