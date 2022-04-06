Omaha man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for sex trafficking minor

An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.

Lance Harper, 31, will serve 11 years and three months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He also will register as a sex offender.

Federal agents began investigating in September 2020, prompted by the disappearance of two Omaha foster children from their foster home.

Harper transported one of the minors to Norfolk, where the minor engaged in sex with an adult for money, a portion of which Harper received, the department wrote in a press release.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

