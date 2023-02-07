A 44-year-old Omaha man will spend 17½ years in federal prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography.

Adam F. Juenemann was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska for sharing child pornography with a prior conviction. After serving his time, Juenemann will be under a lifetime term of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

In October 2020, law enforcement located a sexually explicit video and photographs posted through an internet account traced to Juenemann. A search warrant executed at Juenemann’s residence resulted in the recovery of several electronic devices containing 62 images of children being subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

Juenemann was previously convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Ellis County, Kansas. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of the FBI’s Child Enticement and Human Trafficking Task Force and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.