Omaha man sentenced to prison for child pornography conviction

An Omaha man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following his conviction for distributing child pornography on multiple social media and chatting apps.

Gregory Lukassen, 50, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday and ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution. Lukassen was indicted in 2020 on one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

He pled not guilty to all charges and was found guilty during a two-day jury trial in 2021.

The investigation into Lukassen began in February of 2015, when the Bellevue Police Department received a cybertip regarding a person in Bellevue uploading an image containing child pornography. The image uploaded by Lukassen in this case depicted a child younger than 1 year old.

In September 2017, Lukassen uploaded four images depicting child pornography in a user-to-user chat using the social media app Monospace, according to a press release from Homeland Security Investigations. The app's legal team reported the uploads to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving another cybertip in 2019, the Bellevue Police Department located Lukassen in Bellevue and interviewed him in early 2020. During this interview, he admitted to receiving child pornography from other users while chatting online on different websites, but denied that he had any interest in the images, the release stated.

A forensic examination of Lukassen's devices was conducted, revealing more than 65 thumbnail images of child pornography, according to HSI. At least 38 unique images were found on Lukassen's devices, including ones that matched the images reported in the cybertips. Some of the images depicted toddler-aged children being sexually abused.

Upon his release from prison, Lukassen will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.