Omaha man sentenced to prison for role in drug trafficking ring

An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

Anthony Moore, 49, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced in a press release.

The FBI began investigating a suspected cocaine trafficking ring operating out of Omaha in October 2017.

In January 2018, a confidential source contacted Moore to arrange a purchase. Moore, along with a co-conspirator, sold the confidential source an eight ball, or 3.5 grams, of cocaine, according to the press release.

Over the course of the investigation, the confidential source made at least 12 purchases of cocaine directly from Moore or his co-conspirators.

On June 20, 2018, U.S. postal inspectors seized a package in Omaha suspected to contain drugs. The parcel was shipped from San Francisco, California, to a rental property owned by Moore. The package contained 520.5 grams of powder cocaine, and investigators found it had been shipped by Moore.