Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning.

According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q Streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.

Police observed Dexter walk away from the home and enter a car in the front driveway. Before officers got out of their cruisers, they heard a single gunshot, reports stated.

Police immediately removed Dexter, who had suffered a gunshot wound, from the car and began performing CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue Police Department.

The case will be presented to a grand jury after the investigation is completed. Nebraska law requires that a grand jury be summoned when a death occurs while being apprehended or in custody by law enforcement.

