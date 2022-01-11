Omaha man shot by police after threatening others is held on $150,000 bail

The Omaha man who was shot by police after he threatened others and stabbed himself in the throat is being held in the Douglas County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Justin Michalak, 37, has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, attempted felony assault and third-degree assault of an officer or health-care provider in the Dec. 23 incident.

Police said they were called to a home near H Street and South 41st Avenue around 2:30 p.m. that day. A man reported that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind.

Michalak was subdued by officers who arrived on the scene and found him in a physical struggle with the two officers who had been first to arrive. He had tackled one of those officers in the yard, police said.

In addition to shooting Michalak in the face, officers also used their Tasers on Michalak twice but were unable to stop him, according to police.

Michalak's mother, Deborah Michalak, 66, was treated on the day of the confrontation and released. She sustained a cut to the hand in a struggle with her son, police said.