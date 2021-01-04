 Skip to main content
Omaha man shot in front of barbershop has died
Omaha man shot in front of barbershop has died

Police investigate a drive-by shooting near 24th and Emmet Streets Saturday.

 Jessica Wade

A man shot Saturday outside a North Omaha barbershop has died, authorities said. 

Jumeez Sherman, 22, was shot in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop, 3318 N. 24th St., about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition, with CPR in progress. The Omaha Police Department said that he died Sunday. 

Desmond Edwards, 21, had also been shot and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

Sherman's death was the city's second homicide of 2021.

The first occurred within hours after the new year began. James C. Reed, 26, was found fatally shot in a room at the Days Inn and Suites, 11515 Miracle Hills Drive. A second person, 29-year-old Tyshown Ashley, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

