Omaha man shot multiple times Tuesday

A 38-year-old man was was shot multiple times in North Omaha Tuesday.
Johnny Chatmon was found by Omaha police officers near 25th and Evans Street at 5:43 p.m., police said in a press release.
Chatmon was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $10,000.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jessica Wade
Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.