 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man shot multiple times Tuesday
0 comments

Omaha man shot multiple times Tuesday

A 38-year-old man was was shot multiple times in North Omaha Tuesday.

Johnny Chatmon was found by Omaha police officers near 25th and Evans Street at 5:43 p.m., police said in a press release.

Chatmon was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $10,000.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert