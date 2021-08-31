Omaha man shot multiple times Tuesday

Johnny Chatmon was found by Omaha police officers near 25th and Evans Street at 5:43 p.m., police said in a press release.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $10,000.