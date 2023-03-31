A 29-year-old man suffered severe injuries in a reported incident early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.
At around 12:19 a.m., Omaha police officers responded to a call at 2205 Jones St. for an assault involving a knife. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 29-year-old man inside the building suffering severe injuries.
The man was cut but not stabbed, reports stated. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. The man was in stable condition but that exploratory surgery was required to determine the extent of his injuries.
No suspects have been identified by police.
Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), go to omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to more than 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.
Two Omaha men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in a home invasion that ended in the death of a 22-year-old man.
A Douglas County judge dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee who claims to have been traumatized by a staged active-shooter drill.
A Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at her apartment complex allegedly tried to kill a third man, according to new court filings.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot Tuesday night near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street.
A judge tossed the lawsuit from Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — against UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green alleging a violation of members' constitutional rights.
A Seward County man was sentenced last week to more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
The Nebraska State Patrol found and rescued a Utah teenager during a traffic stop in the Panhandle who had been reported missing.
Police on Tuesday identified the Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two men in south Lincoln on Monday but provided few new details about what led up to the incident.
A Lincoln woman entered a guilty plea Monday in Cass County District Court to a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed a Greenwood woman.
A 31-year-old man was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital early Tuesday after he was shot in the leg near the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.
Two people were killed Monday and a woman was arrested after a crash near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
A Big Lake, Minnesota, man was ordered held on $1 million bail after being charged with causing a two-vehicle collision that resulted in critical injuries to an Omaha man.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide after the pickup truck she was driving collided with a motorcycle in South Omaha.
The court reversed a lower court's order that barred prosecutors from pursuing a motor vehicle homicide charge against an Omaha woman already convicted of a different crime in the same car crash.
The 24-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, initially told police that his father instructed him to shoot him.
A 35-year-old Minnesota man is being held in Douglas County Jail after Omaha police alleged he showed aggression toward an officer in a cruiser, and later ran into another vehicle.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday night.
Boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford reported the theft of $317,000 worth of jewelry from his Omaha home earlier this month.
The incident is alleged to have occurred near 42nd and W Streets at around 10:42 a.m. Monday.