A 29-year-old man suffered severe injuries in a reported incident early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.

At around 12:19 a.m., Omaha police officers responded to a call at 2205 Jones St. for an assault involving a knife. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 29-year-old man inside the building suffering severe injuries.

The man was cut but not stabbed, reports stated. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. The man was in stable condition but that exploratory surgery was required to determine the extent of his injuries.

No suspects have been identified by police.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), go to omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.