Omaha man ticketed after he's accused of using water from fire hydrant to fill pool

An Omaha man was ticketed on suspicion of theft of services after someone noticed a garden hose running from a city fire hydrant to a backyard pool.

A 911 call about suspicious activity around 10:45 a.m. Sunday led officers to the area of 20th Street and Camden Avenue, according to an Omaha Police Department report. Officers located a garden hose connected by a reducing coupling to a fire hydrant, leading over a fence into a pool.

While officers were investigating, a 59-year-old homeowner approached them and apologized. He then turned off the water and disconnected the hose.

In addition to theft of services, the homeowner was ticketed on suspicion of unlawful use of a fire hydrant.

