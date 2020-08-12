Omaha man who allegedly attempted to steal two dogs at gunpoint is shot by resident

A 29-year-old Omaha man sustained a gunshot wound Tuesday night when he allegedly broke into a house and attempted to steal two dogs.

Omaha police said the man was shot by a resident of a home near 48th and Miami Streets just before midnight. Police arrested the man a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery after he walked into the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot injury.

The man was treated and released, police said. He was then booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Terrior Richardson, 29, who lives at the house just east of the Benson neighborhood told police police a man entered the home and tried to take the dogs at gunpoint. The resident was able to take the gun away from the man, who was shot during the struggle.

Douglas County Court records show the wounded man is awaiting trial in two felony cases, robbery and criminal impersonation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.