Omaha man who barricaded himself in excavator during police standoff sentenced to prison time

  • Updated
An Omaha man who barricaded himself in a construction excavator, leading to a nine-hour standoff with area law enforcement in 2021, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Tuesday.

Ryan D. Linehan, 42, was sentenced to 100 months following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will also serve three years of supervised release following his incarceration, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

On the morning of Feb. 5, 2021, Linehan, who was wanted on a warrant out of Sarpy County charging him with first-degree sexual assault of a child, was working on a construction site near the intersection of East Kanesville Boulevard and Baughn Street in Council Bluffs. When officers tried to approach him, he climbed inside an excavator and swung the bucket in their direction.

After three hours of the standoff, Linehan pulled a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot himself.

020223-owh-new-linehan-p3

Law enforcement officers pull Omahan Ryan Linehan out of an excavator after he shot himself following a daylong stand-off with Council Bluffs Police and U.S. Marshals at a demolition site in Council Bluffs Feb. 5, 2021. Linehan was wanted on a felony warrant out of Sarpy County for first-degree sexual assault. 

The standoff continued for another six hours, during which officers eventually launched a beanbag and pepper spray rounds into the excavator. Linehan then shot himself in the lower jaw. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he eventually recovered.

The Council Bluffs Police Department, United States Marshal Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

