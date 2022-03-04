Omaha man who fatally shot 32-year-old sentenced to prison

The quiet tension in the Douglas County courtroom erupted Friday in the courthouse halls.

Seconds after Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk sentenced Jessie Sullivan to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting Charles Fisher, Sullivan's relative by marriage, Fisher's family began to react. Polk explained that due to state sentencing laws, Sullivan would serve 35 years in prison.

"Thirty-five years, that's a life for a life," said Fisher's older sister, Tasha Fisher.

"That ain't no (expletive) life," another relative responded.

And after the roughly dozen attendees from both sides filed quietly out of the courtroom, Fisher's oldest brother erupted in anger and had to be escorted out by numerous Douglas County sheriff's deputies.

"Thirty-five?!" he yelled repeatedly. "That ain't enough!"

Sullivan killed 32-year-old Charles Fisher on Dec. 20, 2020, after years of infighting between the two.

Authorities have said Sullivan's sister, Donna Sullivan, called Sullivan and Sullivan's girlfriend, Ciera Johnson, after a disagreement with Fisher, her former brother-in-law. At the time, Donna Sullivan was married to one of Fisher's brothers but they have since gotten a divorce.

Johnson drove the siblings to look for Fisher and then followed him when they spotted him driving in another car. Jessie Sullivan shot at Fisher, who crashed his car near 58th Street and Ames Avenue.

Sullivan initially was charged with first-degree murder and four other charges.

In January, he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and a firearm charge. The other charges were dropped in the plea deal.

"He knew he was going to take someone's life when he took the gun down there," Tasha Fisher said after the hearing.

In court, Jessie Sullivan apologized to Fisher's mother and the family and said he takes responsibility for his actions.

Tasha Fisher said, however, that the dispute between families has continued and Sullivan has not been truly forthright or sorry. Prosecutor John Alagaban said that in the pre-sentence investigation report on Sullivan, Sullivan "uses the word 'remorse' but also talks about acknowledging that he is in trouble and he wants to get out."

"He's not remorseful," Tasha Fisher said, adding that she wished the sentence would have been life in prison but that it was fair. "I don't think he'll be rehabilitated."

Fisher said her brother was a great father — he had two daughters and a son, ages 15, 11 and 3 years old — and a provider for the entire family.

"He could light up a room and is truly missed," she said.

Donna Sullivan, 31, and Johnson, 29, still are awaiting trial on an accessory to a felony charge.

