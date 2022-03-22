 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man who fell over railing in Capitol District has died

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died.

Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13. 

Witnesses reported that Bowens tried to slide down an outdoor railing and lost his balance, falling down several steps and hitting his head on the concrete. Omaha police said the fall occurred just before 2 a.m. near 11th Street and Capitol Avenue.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died. 

Bowens' death will be recorded as an "accidental death," said Omaha Police Officer Chris Gordon, a spokesman for the department, as multiple witnesses shared that there was no foul play involved in the fall.  

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin critic, Alexie Navalny, sentenced to nine extra years at prison camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert