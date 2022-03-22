Omaha man who fell over railing in Capitol District has died

The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died.

Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.

Witnesses reported that Bowens tried to slide down an outdoor railing and lost his balance, falling down several steps and hitting his head on the concrete. Omaha police said the fall occurred just before 2 a.m. near 11th Street and Capitol Avenue.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Bowens' death will be recorded as an "accidental death," said Omaha Police Officer Chris Gordon, a spokesman for the department, as multiple witnesses shared that there was no foul play involved in the fall.

