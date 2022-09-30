Omaha man who had escaped from Arkansas jail is ordered held without bail

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Omaha — and who later escaped from an Arkansas jail — was ordered Friday to be held on no bail.

Wuanya Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and two firearms charges in connection with the Aug. 12 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III. Collins was shot about 12:10 a.m. that day near 49th and Hamilton Streets. He died later that day.

The murder charge means prosecutors think Smith intentionally killed Collins but without premeditation.

Collins was taken to Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle after he was shot at Hamilton Food Mart near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Witnesses said Smith had arrived at the store in a truck and shot Collins.

Omaha police found the driver of the truck, who said Smith was the shooter and described his unique tattoos.

Smith was arrested Sept. 7 by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force after he was found in Benton, Arkansas. But days after he was taken into custody, Smith climbed over an 12-foot fence topped with razor wire and an 8-foot barbed wire fence at the Saline County Jail and escaped.

Smith fled into a wooded area and two people took him to somewhere in Little Rock, Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said. Officials arrested him nearly 24 hours later after receiving information on his whereabouts.

Smith was taken to a hospital and got 25 staples in his leg and nine staples in his arm from cuts from the razor wire.