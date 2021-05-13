Omaha man who killed friend and was inconsistent on details gets 10 to 12 years for manslaughter

They hadn't been friends long, but authorities have no reason to believe that they were foes.
There is some mystery behind what led Keat Thon to kill Nuer Yuek, 19, in the basement of Yuek's home near 31st and Charles Streets in July.
Thon told varying stories to Omaha Police Detective Ryan Hinsley but eventually arrived at this: He and Yuek were messing around with a gun, passing it back and forth and pointing it at each other. Thinking that it was unloaded, Thon, who was then two weeks shy of his 20th birthday, pointed the gun at Yuek and pulled the trigger.
Koang Dhuordieng, Yuek’s uncle, previously told The World-Herald that his nephew cared deeply about his family and was at home with his three brothers and sister when the shooting occurred. Yuek came from Africa to Omaha as a child and dreamed of becoming an engineer, having just enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“He was an A student,” Dhuordieng said. “He was going to UNK for engineering, and his American dream was cut short. His future was cut short.”
Prosecutor Eric Fabian, a deputy Douglas County attorney, suggested that Thon lacked remorse for the killing. Fabian told the judge that Thon initially hid the semiautomatic handgun used in the killing and never fully came clean to detectives. Informed that Yuek had died, Fabian said, Thon asked detectives how he could retrieve his belongings.
Thon's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Cindy Tate, said Thon's reaction was the product of an immature brain, noting that studies show that people don't fully process the consequences of their actions until they reach their mid-20s. Tate pointed out that Thon had no record, other than a traffic infraction. And he does regret the shooting, Tate said.
Thon faced up to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter. Tate urged the judge to place Thon on probation.
Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr landed somewhere in between — sentencing him to 10 to 12 years in prison. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, the sentence means that Thon must serve five years before he is eligible for parole. Absent parole, he will be released in six years.