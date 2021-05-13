Omaha man who killed friend and was inconsistent on details gets 10 to 12 years for manslaughter

They hadn't been friends long, but authorities have no reason to believe that they were foes.

There is some mystery behind what led Keat Thon to kill Nuer Yuek, 19, in the basement of Yuek's home near 31st and Charles Streets in July.

Thon told varying stories to Omaha Police Detective Ryan Hinsley but eventually arrived at this: He and Yuek were messing around with a gun, passing it back and forth and pointing it at each other. Thinking that it was unloaded, Thon, who was then two weeks shy of his 20th birthday, pointed the gun at Yuek and pulled the trigger.

Shot in the chest, Yuek died at the Nebraska Medical Center shortly after.

Yuek's family has grieved the loss.

Koang Dhuordieng, Yuek’s uncle, previously told The World-Herald that his nephew cared deeply about his family and was at home with his three brothers and sister when the shooting occurred. Yuek came from Africa to Omaha as a child and dreamed of becoming an engineer, having just enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.