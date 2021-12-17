Omaha man who pleaded guilty in Capitol riot cooperating with investigators

An Omaha man who recorded himself just outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is cooperating with federal investigators several months after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the insurrection.

Brandon Straka, 45, was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in the coming week, but prosecutors and Straka's attorneys on Friday requested that the proceedings be delayed for a month, according to a court filing.

The request, first reported by the news outlet Politico on Friday, states that earlier this month Straka provided the government with information that could impact prosecutors' sentencing recommendation.

"Because the government’s sentencing recommendation may be impacted based on the newly discovered information, the government and defendant request a 30-day continuance of this case so that the information can be properly evaluated," the motion states.

Straka’s cooperation signals that he is adhering to the terms of a plea agreement in which the government dropped a felony charge.