Omaha man who put neo-Nazi stickers near synagogue gets $200 in fines, probation

A 31-year-old Omaha man who posted neo-Nazi recruitment stickers near a synagogue was fined $200 and ordered to serve a year of probation after being found guilty of committing a hate crime and damaging property.

Douglas County prosecutors said Jonathan M. Ziegler posted neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on two poles outside Temple Israel on the Tri-Faith campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

A second charge of committing a hate crime and a second charge of property damage were dismissed.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from about 3 p.m. April 9 showed Ziegler walking a dog around the Tri-Faith campus.

Ziegler, who lives about 1½ miles south of the campus, can be seen placing the approximately 4-by-6-inch stickers on two poles outside the synagogue. The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group with the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.