 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man who put neo-Nazi stickers near synagogue gets $200 in fines, probation
0 comments

Omaha man who put neo-Nazi stickers near synagogue gets $200 in fines, probation

A 31-year-old Omaha man who posted neo-Nazi recruitment stickers near a synagogue was fined $200 and ordered to serve a year of probation after being found guilty of committing a hate crime and damaging property.

Douglas County prosecutors said Jonathan M. Ziegler posted neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on two poles outside Temple Israel on the Tri-Faith campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

A second charge of committing a hate crime and a second charge of property damage were dismissed. 

Prosecutors said surveillance video from about 3 p.m. April 9 showed Ziegler walking a dog around the Tri-Faith campus. 

Ziegler, who lives about 1½ miles south of the campus, can be seen placing the approximately 4-by-6-inch stickers on two poles outside the synagogue. The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group with the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.

In addition to Temple Israel, the Tri-Faith Initiative campus is home to the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch 100 colorful hot air balloons fill New Jersey's sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert