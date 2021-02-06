Omaha man who shot himself in Council Bluffs standoff is expected to recover

Authorities on Saturday identified an Omaha man who shot himself after an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement officers Friday in Council Bluffs.

Ryan D. Linehan, 40, was operating a large construction excavator near the intersection of East Kanesville Boulevard and Baughn Street about 10 a.m. when Bluffs police officers began surveilling him. Linehan was being sought on a warrant out of Sarpy County charging him with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Officers approached Linehan about an hour later, after he had exited the excavator. When he saw the officers, he climbed back inside the excavator and swung the bucket in their direction, police said in a press release.

Officers had been trying to talk Linehan out of the excavator for three hours when he pulled a handgun from his coat.

Negotiations between officers and Linehan continued, and eight hours after the standoff began, Linehan threatened to restart the excavator. At that point, officers launched beanbag and pepper spray rounds into the cab of the excavator with the hope that Linehan would put the gun down and surrender, police said.